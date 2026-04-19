Producers For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

On Friday, WWE SmackDown took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was headlined by a segment featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and the World Heavyweight Champion, “The Best In The World” CM Punk.

The event also included an 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight, a WWE Tag Team Championship match where Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth defended their titles against Grayson Waller and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston. Additionally, there was a Women’s United States Championship #1 Contender’s match between Tiffany Stratton and Jordynne Grace, a Tag Team match with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss facing Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Fightful Select reported the list of producers for each segment and match from this episode. This episode of SmackDown served as the go-home show for WrestleMania 42.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Jamie Noble and Chris Park (Abyss) produced the 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT.

– Robert Roode produced the WWE Tag Team Championship Match between Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston.

– Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly produced the Women’s United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match between Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn promo segment.

– Kenny Dykstra and Candice LeRae produced the tag team match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

– Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.