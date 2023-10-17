Producers For Matches On 10/16 Episode Of WWE RAW In Oklahoma City Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the October 16, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 10/16/2023

-Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn promo that opened the show.

-Shane Helms produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet Falls Count Anywhere match.

-TJ Wilson produced the Natalya vs. Piper Niven match.

-Abyss produced the segement between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

-Jason Jordan produced Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Petey Williams produced the GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed I.C. title match.

-Michael Hayes produced the tag team title main event between Judgment Day and Cody/Jey Uso.

-Nick Aldis produced the Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier match on MAIN EVENT.

-Bobby Roode produced the Chad Gable vs. Trick Williams match on MAIN EVENT.