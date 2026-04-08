Producers For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

On Monday, WWE RAW took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show was headlined by a contract signing featuring “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, and “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, with Adam Pearce and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque facilitating the proceedings.

Additionally, the show included a singles match between WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory, known as “The Vision,” and “The Mega Star,” LA Knight. There was also a tag team match featuring RHIYO, comprised of “The Eradicator,” Rhea Ripley, and “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, against Michin and B-Fab. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, and World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, also made appearances throughout the show.

Fightful Select revealed the list of producers for each segment and match from this episode. Notably, the report indicated that the segment featuring Seth Rollins and GUNTHER had no writers or producers listed. Additionally, Liv Morgan’s music video trailer was specifically noted, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio’s return was mentioned in the rundown.

The internal title for the episode was “Deal With The Devil.” It was also highlighted that Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri appeared as an “easter egg” in the background of the IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley segment backstage.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Shame Helms produced the LA Knight vs. Austin Theory match.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio brawl that was advertised as a singles match between Bálor vs. McDonagh.

– Petey Williams produced the Bayley vs. Lash Legend match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos.

– Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. B-Fab and Michin match as well as the Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez brawl.

– Michael Hayes produced the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar contract signing segment.