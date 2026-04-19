Producers For Saturday’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One Revealed

On Saturday, WWE held its WrestleMania 42 Night One event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton.

The event also featured a 6-Man Tag Team Match with WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision (consisting of “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed facing off against The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) along with “The Megastar” LA Knight. Additionally, there was an Unsanctioned Match between “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. The card also included a WWE Women’s World Championship Match between “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer and The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan, as well as a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match featuring AJ Lee against “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Furthermore, the show showcased a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, which included The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend), Charlexa “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Paige. A singles match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Ring General” GUNTHER rounded out the night.

BodySlam+ reported the list of producers for each segment and match from the event. 17-time World Champion John Cena served as the host and kicked off the night before the opening match.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes and Shane Helms produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision (“The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed vs. The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) and “The Megastar” LA Knight.

– Chris Park (Abyss) and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the Unsanctioned Match between “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

– TJ Wilson and Kenn Doane produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match between The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend) vs. Charlexa “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige.

– Petey Williams and Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match between AJ Lee vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble produuced the singles match between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

– Jason Jordan and Nora Greenwald produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton.