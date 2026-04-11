Producers For Tuesday’s Episode Of WWE NXT Revealed

On Tuesday, WWE NXT took place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show was highlighted by a segment featuring Fatal Influence (comprised of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice, and NXT General Manager Robert Stone.

The episode also included several matches: “The Glamour” Blake Monroe and The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake faced WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Additionally, BirthRight’s Lexis King went up against Chazz “Starboy” Hall in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Match. Moreover, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, Joe Hendry, “All Ego” Ethan Page, and “Absolute” Ricky Saints competed against DarkState (featuring Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Keanu Carver also faced Josh Briggs and Jasper Troy in a Triple Threat Match, and The Culling’s Izzi Dame took on Sol Ruca in singles action, among other events.

Fightful Select provided a list of producers for each segment and match featured in the episode. It was noted that no producer or writer was credited for the opening segment promo and brawl, nor for Jaida Parker’s vignette. Finally, the episode was internally titled “New Champions, Same Target.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Johnny Moss produced the Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame match.

– Fit Finlay produced the Josh Briggs vs. Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy match.

– Steve Corino produced the Tony D’Angelo, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and Joe Hendry vs. DarkState match.

– Oney Lorcan produced the Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Lexis King match.

– Terry Taylor produced the Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill vs. Blake Monroe and Jackson Drake match.