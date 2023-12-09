Producers For WWE SmackDown Matches On 12/8 In Providence, RI.

The following producers worked the following matches on the special Tribute To The Troops episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which took place on December 8, 2023, from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/8/2023

* Shane Helms produced the Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross match.

* Petey Williams produced the Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka match.

* Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso main event.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis pre-show dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER post-show dark matches.

(H/T: Fightful Select)