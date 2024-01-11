Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (1/8/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes facing “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jamie Noble produced the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa match.

– Chris Park produced the Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

– TJ Wilson and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

– Kenny Dykstra produced The Miz vs. JD McDonagh match.

– Jason Jordan produced the Otis vs. Ivar match.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the street fight between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Bobby Roode produced the Bronson Reed vs. Javier Bernal Main Event match.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the Myles Borne vs. Duke Hudson Main Event match.

– There was no producer listed for the promo segment between “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.