PROGRESS Chapter 183: Hundred Volts Results – August 25, 2025

The following results are from Monday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 183: Hundred Volts event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England:

– Gene Munny defeated Mike D Vecchio (c) and Will Kroos in a Triple Threat Match to become the new PROGRESS Atlas Champion.

– Alexxis Falcon defeated Lana Austin.

– Paul Walter Hauser (c) defeated Bullit, Charles Crowley and Simon Miller in a 4-Way Fans Bring The Weapons Match to retain his PROGRESS Proteus Championship.

– Rhio (c) defeated Kanji via referee’s decision to retain her PROGRESS Women’s Championship.

– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Cara Noir.

– Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) (c) defeated The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) to retain their PROGRESS Tag Team Championship.

– Charlie Sterling defeated Owadasan.

– Man Like DeReiss def. Luke Jacobs (c) in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to become the new PROGRESS World Champion.