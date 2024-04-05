PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE WrestleMania XL Preview

It is finally here. The biggest weekend of the wrestling year as WWE Wrestlemania XL takes place on Saturday and Sunday. The guys from the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to break it all down as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent go thru every match on the card and give their thoughts and predictions. Give it a listen!
