QT Marshall Addresses Surprise PROGRESS Wrestling Cameo Appearance

QT Marshall recently spoke with the official PROGRESS Wrestling website for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star, QTV host and AAA Latin American Champion spoke about his surprise cameo appearance at the PROGRESS Wrestling event from this past weekend.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his cameo appearance at the PROGRESS Wrestling event this past weekend: “I said it and I meant it. I was going to be a defending champion and to be a champion in a major promotion like AAA means the world to me, whether the fans like it or not, so to defend it as much as I possibly can and prove that I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world is why I’m here. PROGRESS Wrestling has some of the best wrestlers in the world, definitely some of the best in the UK. I am out here for AEW All In and wanted to make a surprise appearance. Chuck Mambo is pretty good, man. He’s not on QT Marshall’s level, but he took the fight to me. At the end of the day I defended the title again, just like I said I would.”

On how he thinks PROGRESS thinks he is a star: “PROGRESS management realize what a star I am and what the rub of having QT on the event can do for PROGRESS Wrestling. There’s a lot that can be said for that and there’s a good chance I’ll be back. I’m extremely busy but I intend on defending all over the world. After the performance I had against Chuck Mambo it will only be in PROGRESS Wrestling’s interest to bring me back – but it’s going to cost them a lot more money next time.”

Check out the complete interview at PROGRESSWrestling.com.