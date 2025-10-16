Queen Aminata Reveals She Suffered A Knee Injury Before AEW Collision Taping

AEW/ROH star Queen Aminata recently shared a new vlog in which she discussed several topics, including an injury she sustained to her knee while in the ring before last week’s Collision taping. In her vlog, Aminata explained that she hurt her knee upon arriving for the taping, and by the time she got home, her knee was very sore and swollen. She did not provide any further updates on her knee’s condition.

In the pre-tape for Collision that Aminata mentioned in her vlog, she was attacked by the Triangle of Madness, consisting of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. AEW taped that episode on October 9th.

Aminata said, “So I have to rush, but I can’t really run today. Because when I came in, I was rolling around the ring. And I hurt my knee a little.”

There is no information yet on whether Aminata will have to miss any time due to her injury. She is not currently scheduled to compete in this Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Aminata last appeared for AEW on the September 20 Tailgate Brawl, where she teamed with Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale to take on Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue before All Out.

You can check out Aminata’s comments in the video below.