R-Truth Speaks Out On Knee Infection That Almost Forced Him To Retire

R-Truth said, “The part of the injury that I would say was questionable was it got infected and there was a hole in my knee. Oh, yeah. I had a hole in my knee. See, people thought I just tore my quad tendon. It was an infection. I went like, really, three months without even bending my knee because they had to get the infection under control. So mentally and emotionally, once I got past that stage, I was pretty much ready for the rehab. The rehabilitation was like a cake walk. I was ready for that. When you’re hungry and you’re thirsty and you want it, you just go get it.”

He also talked about how he was contemplating retirement at the time as he had five different infections in his knee.

“Yes. Oh, yeah. Concerns out the yin yang. ‘Cause you gotta think, I had five different infections in my knee along with MRSA, staph, their cousins and brothers and sisters, too. Yeah, you’re thinking that. I thought all those thoughts. All those thoughts, I felt all those emotions. That’s where it comes from; I always tell people you have to be your own cheerleader sometimes. Sometimes you gotta push yourself. You gotta shake your own pompoms sometimes. I don’t even know if that was PG. But sometimes you gotta mentally discipline yourself or mentally stay real, true to yourself. ‘Cause sometimes motivation don’t be there. Life can send stuff your way where motivation ain’t there. Discipline and just having that faith and knowing, man. Now you see me now.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)