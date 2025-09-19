Raja Jackson Arrested After Violent Wrestling Incident

Raja Jackson, 25, son of former UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge stemming from a late August altercation at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. TMZ Sports first reported the arrest, with Jackson currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

The incident, which was captured on Jackson’s livestream, began when wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) smashed a beverage can over Jackson’s head in what appeared to be an in-character confrontation. Smith later admitted he was unaware Jackson was not part of the planned performance and issued an apology.

Later that night, a “planned and agreed upon” spot turned violent. Jackson entered the ring, slammed Smith to the mat, and delivered a flurry of punches while Smith appeared unconscious. The assault lasted roughly 10 to 11 seconds before other wrestlers pulled Jackson away.

Smith was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a fractured maxilla bone and the loss of several teeth. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Knokx Pro Wrestling issued a statement condemning the incident:

“In the 17 years of operation of Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans. This was a selfish, irresponsible act of violence.”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson also addressed his son’s actions, revealing Raja had suffered a concussion days earlier and “had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.” The MMA legend added that his son should face consequences, saying:

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. I apologize on his behalf.”