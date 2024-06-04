Randy Orton Says It’s Nice To Have Vince McMahon Out Of WWE

Much has been said about the new era in WWE and how things are better for the talent behind the scenes and on TV in general. Many wrestlers have stated that with Triple H in charge of backstage operations, things are more relaxed and organized. WWE talent now has more time off to spend with their families.

Bob Orton was recently inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame, and while there, Bill Apter had the opportunity to speak with Bob’s son Randy.

Randy was asked about the new era and his thoughts on WWE’s changes:

“Off the top of my head, listen I love Vince. He gave me so many opportunities. I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays and home for Thanksgiving and home for Christmas. Vince McMahon had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn’t care if you had kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like man, I gotta like not do as many shows [and] maybe do half the tour and be able to recover and he just looked at me and was like, ‘I need you on those shows Randy. Mother nature gets us all.’ To hear that and go ok well I guess there’s no other thing I can do other than just wear myself out down to the knub until I can’t walk anymore for this man. All of the opportunities he gave me, it’s nice having him out of there. It’s nice having his son in law Triple H running the game. Nick Khan is great. Everybody at TKO that’s come in and stepped in, they seem to get it and it’s a different era…I think the way that they care for talent nowadays and make sure the talent is good and if they need a little bit of a break — we’re only human — they get it, most of the time.”

Orton’s words are similar to what many others have said in public and in private.

Also, during the interview, Orton discussed his plans if he was unable to return to the ring. He also mentioned some of the current stars who stand out to him.

The full interview can be found below: