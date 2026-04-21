Randy Orton Says Ted DiBiase Jr. Owes Him $25,000

Randy Orton stirred conversation during WrestleMania 42 weekend after claiming that his former Legacy stablemate Ted DiBiase Jr. owes him $25,000.

Speaking during a Culture Kings Q&A event, Orton didn’t hold back as he addressed the situation in front of fans.

“Ted DiBiase owes me $25k. Clip this sh*t and put it out there, maybe he will hear it and pay me,” Orton said.

The clip quickly circulated on social media, drawing a response from Ted DiBiase Sr., who appeared to respond on behalf of his son.

“Randy Orton, I don’t owe you a dime buddy! I think you’ve been hitting the head once too many times and don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.”

Orton fired back shortly after, clarifying his original statement.

“Jr does.”

The exchange has sparked immediate buzz online, with fans debating whether the situation is legitimate or simply playful banter between former colleagues.

Orton and DiBiase Jr. were part of the Legacy faction in WWE alongside Cody Rhodes during the late 2000s, making the callout particularly notable given their shared history.

As of now, Ted DiBiase Jr. has not publicly responded to Orton’s claim.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.