Randy Savage Biopic “Macho” In Development

A feature film about WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage is officially in the works. According to Deadline, Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr.’s Artists for Artists is developing the biopic, which will be titled Macho.

The project is based on a script co-written by Savage’s late brother, Lanny Poffo, along with Eric Shapiro. Producing the film will be Thompson and Ryan Jr., alongside Paul Coy Allen, with Jonathon Davino, Cory Litwin, Boris Shvarts, and Monica Weber serving as executive producers. Sales are being handled by Range Select.

Ryan Jr. spoke to Deadline about the project, calling Savage “the greatest showman of all time.” He added:

“Macho Man Randy Savage was the greatest showman of all time and the OG bad boy of entertainment. His outfits were as electric as his personality and he’s so much more than an artist, he’s an icon. Lanny and Eric did a great job capturing this story and the crazy 80s wrestling era that turnt wrestling figures into life long pop culture icons.”

The film is set to explore not only Savage’s legendary wrestling career but also the larger-than-life 1980s wrestling boom that helped transform performers into mainstream pop culture icons.