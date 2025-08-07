Raven Documentary “Nevermore: The Raven Effect” Premieres August 23

ECW legend Raven announced on his Twitter (X) account that the documentary about him, “Nevermore: The Raven Effect,” will have its first screening on Saturday, August 23rd, at the Lexington Venue in Boston, Massachusetts, at 8 PM local time.

Tickets for the first screening are available for purchase at this link.

The film, directed by Geordie Day, is described as follows:

At the peak of wrestling’s ‘90s boom, Scott Levy walked away from WWF to find his true voice in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), where he unleashed Raven on the world: a grunge prophet who turned personal pain into ecstatically violent, blood-soaked theater.

Nevermore: The Raven Effect tells the tortured rise of one of wrestling’s original visionaries and misfits — a man who rewrote the rules through dark genius, psychological edge, and groundbreaking angles. Featuring raw reflections from Raven himself and hardcore stories from legends like Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and The Sandman.