Raw Underground Coming To WWE NXT In Two Weeks

Raw Underground is coming to WWE NXT.

During week one of NXT Gold Rush, it was announced during a backstage segment that the old MMA-influenced Raw Underground match concept is coming to NXT on USA.

Damon Kemp confronted Eddy Thorpe backstage during the show on Tuesday night and informed him that he has gotten approval for Raw Underground to return in two weeks, and the two will be competing in the first Raw Underground on NXT showdown.

The match will feature a 20×20 ring with no ropes, where the only way you can win is via knockout, submission or stoppage.

