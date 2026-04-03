Reason Behind WWE’s New Name For Eli Knight Revealed

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, WWE filed a trademark application for the term “EK Prosper” on Tuesday, March 31. This application is intended for entertainment services, specifically to provide wrestling news and information through a global computer network. It was also indicated that the trademark is for an in-ring name, although it was initially unclear who it would belong to.

However, according to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, the name is intended for Eli Knight, an NXT roster member. The report noted that there is a belief within WWE that “Eli Knight” is too similar to “LA Knight,” especially since LA Knight previously went by the name Eli Drake.

Eli Knight joined the WWE’s identity system in October of the previous year and began competing in WWE EVOLVE. He was signed to an NXT contract in January and has since moved to NXT.

This weekend, he is scheduled to participate in a 10-man tag team match on the pre-show for NXT Stand & Deliver. He will team up with Hank & Tank, Shiloh Hill, and Wren Sinclair to face Birthright’s Lexis King, Stacks, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Arianna Grace.