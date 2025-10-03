Reason Revealed For Tony D’Angelo’s WWE NXT Absence

The ongoing mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of Tony D’Angelo from WWE NXT television has been solved — and it’s not due to injury. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The Don of NXT” personally requested time off from the company, explaining his recent absence from programming.

“Regarding the disappearance of Tony D’Angelo, it is not injury related but he asked for time off,” Meltzer reported. It remains unclear when D’Angelo plans to return to NXT television.

D’Angelo has been a central figure in NXT since his debut in late 2021. Quickly rising through the ranks, he built “The D’Angelo Family,” a mafia-inspired faction that dominated the brand. At its peak, the group included Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and others, capturing multiple titles along the way. D’Angelo himself became a decorated champion, holding the NXT North American Championship, the NXT Heritage Cup, and winning the NXT Tag Team Titles twice.

The faction ultimately imploded earlier this year, culminating in a Triple Threat match on the July 15 episode of NXT where D’Angelo defeated his former associates, Stacks and Crusifino. His final televised appearance came two weeks later, on the July 29 episode, in a cryptic segment that left fans speculating about his fate.

In that closing scene, D’Angelo was shown sitting alone at a dimly lit table before being approached by a mysterious figure — after which the screen abruptly cut to black. The segment drew heavy comparisons to the iconic ending of The Sopranos, leading many fans to believe the character had been “whacked” in storyline.

While D’Angelo remains off TV, NXT is now fully focused on its ongoing cross-promotional storyline with TNA Wrestling, which will culminate in the “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” event on October 7. The NXT North American Championship, once held by D’Angelo, is now in the hands of Ethan Page, who will defend it against Mustafa Ali at the special event.

There’s no confirmed return date for Tony D’Angelo, but given his popularity and unfinished business on the brand, fans are eagerly awaiting “The Don’s” eventual comeback.