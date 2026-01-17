Rebel Shares Emotional Update On Health Struggles

Rebel has shared a deeply personal health update, revealing that she has been officially classified as disabled as she continues to fight primary pulmonary lymphoma, a rare form of lung cancer.

Taking to X, the 47-year-old (real name Tanea Brooks) posted a photo holding a disabled parking placard and addressed the reality of her condition with honesty and resolve: “It saddens me to say that it’s official. Disabled. I won’t stop fighting. I am working on getting into a better rehab.”

Rebel has been away from All Elite Wrestling television since August 2022. While her absence was initially attributed to pneumonia, it has since become clear that she has been dealing with escalating health complications tied to the rare cancer diagnosis. She has not competed in the ring since 2024.

Before joining AEW, Brooks carved out a diverse career in and around professional wrestling. She trained at OVW and debuted in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, later competing internationally in Stardom and making a brief appearance in NXT. Outside the ring, she also worked as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

In AEW, Rebel became widely known for her entertaining role alongside Dr. Britt Baker, evolving from a backstage makeup artist into Baker’s on-screen manager and comedic foil—an act that endeared her to fans and added levity to AEW programming during its early growth.

Despite the severity of her diagnosis, Rebel’s message underscores determination and forward momentum as she seeks improved rehabilitation and continues treatment.

Our thoughts remain with Rebel during this difficult journey, and we send her strength and best wishes as she continues to fight.