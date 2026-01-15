Reby Hardy Issues Strong Warning After Fans Expose Private Home Address

Reby Hardy, the wife of TNA wrestling legend Matt Hardy, has issued a serious public warning following a disturbing breach of privacy involving fans showing up at the Hardy family home.

In a TikTok video responding to footage that allegedly revealed the family’s private address, Reby expressed fear, anger, and exhaustion over the situation, making it clear that uninvited visits are neither welcome nor safe.

“Don’t do this. Everybody here has said this so many times: nobody likes this, nobody wants this. Don’t do this. Hardy Boyz are not gonna come outside and talk to you. Actually, they’re gonna call me every time. They’re gonna call me, and I’m gonna fight people, and I’m tired of doing it.”

Reby went on to explain the constant stress such incidents place on her family, particularly the anxiety of never knowing when someone might show up.

“Would you wanna be on high alert every single time you stepped outside your front door, like, ‘oh, is there people here?’ Like, that’s crazy. This is not like we live in Hollywood, and there’s like bus tours. Like, ‘come see where these famous people live.’ We live in the middle of nowhere. Don’t do this, don’t encourage this. Nobody wants this. Don’t do this.”

The incident underscores growing concerns across the wrestling industry regarding the safety and privacy of performers and their families, particularly in an era where social media can rapidly spread sensitive personal information.

Professionally, the timing is especially hectic for the Hardy family. Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy are currently reigning as the TNA World Tag Team Champions and are scheduled to appear on tonight’s premiere episode of TNA Impact on AMC. The legendary duo is also set to defend their titles at TNA Genesis on January 17, 2026, against The Righteous.

Reby’s message serves as a blunt reminder that wrestlers and their families deserve the same privacy and security as anyone else—and that crossing those boundaries can have serious, dangerous consequences.