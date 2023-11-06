Red Velvet Talks About Who In AEW She Wants To Wrestle Now That She’s Back

Red Velvet is back in AEW, and she’s ready for action of all kinds.

During a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an in-depth interview, the former member of Jade Cargill’s “Baddies” spoke about gearing up for her return from injury in AEW and how she wants to wrestle everyone now that she is back in the mix.

“That’s a tough one because I haven’t been on AEW television for a while, and it’s just given me a lot of time to reflect,” she said. “I think, not if, when I come back, I just have a different mindset, and I’m a different person, and I’m a different wrestler, so I wouldn’t want to single anyone out. I want to wrestle everyone. I just feel like I’m in a different mindset, I’m a different person, I’m a different athlete now, so even having wrestled the women I’ve already wrestled, I just feel like they’re about to get the new me, and I don’t think anybody’s ready. But I have on a lot of people.”

Velvet continued, “I have my eyes on people that are [in] AEW, I have my eyes on people that are outside of AEW. I know that when I get back, it’s my year. I’m coming for everything everyone said I couldn’t have it didn’t have or didn’t deserve, I’m coming for all of it. So I don’t think people are ready. But I’m trying to be the best of the best. I want to elevate talent, I want to help the generations that are coming and leave my staple in the world of wrestling, and I don’t just mean, ‘Hey, I want to come and be a champion.’ No, I want to help bring up girls. I want to help train other girls because there’s gonna be a day where I’m not gonna do it anymore, and I want to know that the wrestling world is being left behind great, amazing, female wrestlers, and we’re not going backwards. I’m just ready.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.