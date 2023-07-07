Renee Paquette Talks About Working Under Michael Cole In WWE

Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on the Wilde On podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the appearance, the former WWE broadcast team member and current member of the AEW broadcast team spoke about how Michael Cole is responsible for pushing her to be great.

“Even there (in WWE), being in such a male-driven, testosterone kind of world, I was really lucky to be working under somebody like a Michael Cole who was always just the best to work for,” Paquette said. “So talented and he always pushed for me and fought for me and wanted me to be doing more and working some more so it’s really nice when you know that other people that you respect see the value in what you’re bringing to the table.”

Paquette concluded, “I think there’s not a better confidence booster than that.”

Check out the complete interview at ListenNotes.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.