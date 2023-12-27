Renee Paquette To Interview Mariah May On AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash

A new segment has been announced for this week’s AEW on TBS program.

Ahead of the special annual New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, December 27, 2023, All Elite Wrestling has announced a new interview segment for the show.

The segment will feature Renee Paquette speaking with Mariah May.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.