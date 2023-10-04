Report: Additional Raw Stars Expected For Friday’s SmackDown

WWE Superstars are mixing brands like crazy lately.

As noted, WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as The Judgment Day for this Friday’s WWE Fastlane 2023 go-home episode of SmackDown.

PWInsider.com is reporting that in addition to those talents, Raw Superstars Alpha Academy are scheduled to be at the taping on Friday in St. Louis, MO. as well.

Whether or not Chad Gable, Otis and Maxinne Dupri are used on TV on Friday remains to be seen, but with it being the final show before the aforementioned WWE premium live event scheduled for the following night, it is likely.

