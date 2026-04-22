Report: AEW Plus Service Discontinued On Triller TV

Triller TV has announced via an email to its users that the AEW Plus service has officially ended. As a result, both AEW and ROH pay-per-view events will no longer be available for purchase on their platform, according to PWInsider.com.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“We’re writing to let you know that AEW Plus is being discontinued. AEW and ROH PPVs are also no longer available for purchase on TrillerTV.

If you have an active AEW Plus subscription, it will end on your next billing date.

You’ll have full access until that date. Any PPVs you’ve previously purchased will remain available to watch in your account.”

The AEW Plus service was launched in 2019 to provide international fans with access to weekly AEW programming, including Dynamite, Collision, and the former Rampage, as well as pay-per-view events. However, the subscription option was closed to new subscribers after AEW introduced MyAEW in March.

MyAEW offers subscriptions at various tiers for most international markets, including a $19.99 option. This tier includes live streams of Dynamite and Collision, ROH TV, live AEW and ROH pay-per-view events throughout the month, and select archives of AEW pay-per-views.