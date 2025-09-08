Report: AJ Styles Explored Outside Opportunities Before Signing WWE Extension

A new report has revealed that before inking his most recent contract extension with WWE, AJ Styles “put feelers out about potential options outside of the company.”

The news adds another layer to ongoing speculation about the 48-year-old’s long-term future, fueled by his cryptic social media activity and comments from his son.

According to Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI, Styles had significant interest from promoters on the convention circuit earlier this year. “Multiple sources indicated to The Takedown on SI that prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company,” Alba reported. “Specifically, it was noted he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory.”

The report does not confirm whether Styles explored wrestling opportunities with other promotions, but the fact that he was weighing any outside ventures is notable given his status as one of WWE’s top veterans.

This development comes shortly after Styles posted a cryptic hourglass image on Instagram, which many fans interpreted as a signal that his in-ring career may be nearing its end.

The speculation grew further when one of his sons appeared to agree with a fan on social media who criticized Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s current booking of Styles in WWE, calling it “disrespectful.”

Styles is currently signed through February 2026 under his latest one-year extension. At present, he is embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano. He is scheduled to face El Grande Americano on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.