Report: Alberto El Patron Held In Custody After Arrest in Mexico

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and AAA star Alberto El Patron was arrested earlier this week in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, after his wife made an emergency call stating that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Following his arrest, El Patron was handed over to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women, Family, and Sexual Crimes.

According to the media outlet Milenio, El Patron will remain in preventive detention. A control judge made the ruling to keep him in custody after he was formally charged by the State General Prosecutor’s Office with family violence.

The report indicated that the incident occurred on Monday in the Lomas del Tec neighborhood, and police detained him “right at the moment” he was assaulting the victim, who had visible injuries on her face and arms.

El Patron has been suspended by Mexican promotion The Crash following his arrest. This incident comes less than a month after he launched a new wrestling promotion in Mexico, LM52, alongside Dr. Wagner Jr. He has faced previous allegations of domestic violence from past partners, including Saraya, and was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping in connection with allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity.

He reportedly forced her to “wear a dress and dance for him,” and violently assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. These charges were dropped in December 2021, reportedly after a key witness went missing.