Report: Andrade Gaining Industry Sympathy Amid WWE Non-Compete Clause

As reported by PWMania.com, Andrade’s contract situation with AEW has become a significant topic of discussion in recent weeks.

WWE released Andrade in mid-September, reportedly due to a disciplinary issue. After his release, he signed with AEW and returned on the October 1 episode of Dynamite.

However, Andrade has not appeared on AEW television since that episode because WWE is enforcing a non-compete clause. This clause prohibits him from working with any wrestling promotion for up to a year, as his termination was classified as being with cause.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Andrade is starting to gain considerable sympathy in wrestling circles because he will not receive a paycheck until the non-compete clause expires.

Meltzer also mentioned that he expects Andrade to become a massive babyface in AEW once the clause is lifted.