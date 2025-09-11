Report: Jerry Lawler Recovering After Third Stroke In Recent Years

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is recovering after suffering a stroke last Friday in Florida. The 75-year-old legend is now back home and resting, with his family confirming he is on the road to recovery.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Lawler’s daughter revealed that he experienced the medical issue last week at one of his homes in Florida. She added that he is being taken back to his primary residence, where he will rest for several weeks before resuming his normal routine. The positive update has eased concerns among his family, friends, and fans.

The stroke forced Lawler to cancel his scheduled appearance at the HorrorHound Weekend convention in Cincinnati. Organizers initially announced he would not attend due to “personal matters,” which has since been revealed to be related to this health scare.

Unfortunately, this is not the first serious medical emergency for Lawler. He previously suffered strokes in 2018 and 2023 — the latter described as “massive.” In addition, fans will remember his 2012 heart attack during a live episode of Monday Night Raw, from which he made a remarkable recovery.

Lawler was last seen on WWE television in February, when he appeared in the crowd during SmackDown in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

PWMania.com joins the wrestling world in wishing “The King” a full and speedy recovery.