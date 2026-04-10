Report: Lance Archer’s AEW Contract Set To Expire This Summer

Lance Archer’s future with AEW may soon be uncertain, as a new report suggests his current deal with the company is approaching its expiration date.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Archer’s AEW contract is set to expire in July, raising questions about whether he will remain with the promotion beyond the summer.

Archer has been part of AEW since 2020, where he quickly established himself as a dominant and credible force. In recent months, he has been associated with The Don Callis Family, aligning with talents such as Konosuke Takeshita as part of the group.

Prior to joining AEW, Archer gained significant recognition in NJPW, where he found success as both a singles competitor and tag team wrestler. During his time in Japan, he captured the IWGP United States Championship as well as the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. His partnership with Davey Boy Smith Jr. as part of Killer Elite Squad (KES) played a major role in building his international reputation.

Earlier in his career, Archer competed in TNA from 2004 to 2009, where he performed under his real name and was part of The Rock ‘n’ Rave Infection alongside Jimmy Rave. He later had a brief stint in WWE from 2009 to 2010, competing as Vance Archer before being released.

Throughout his career, Archer has held multiple championships across various promotions, including the NWA World Tag Team Championships, GHC Tag Team Championships, and the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship.

As of now, there is no official word on whether AEW intends to renew Archer’s contract or if he could explore opportunities elsewhere once the deal expires.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Archer’s status as more information becomes available.