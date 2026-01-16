Report: Major Roster Changes Expected In TNA Amid AMC Era

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling has recently renewed several talent contracts, including those of Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, AJ Francis, Nic Nemeth, Jody Threat, John Skyler, and Steve Maclin.

Sources within the company, as reported by Fightful Select, indicate that a “significant” roster shift is expected in the coming weeks. These sources have expressed hope that this change will be beneficial for the company and help rejuvenate the roster as they enter a new era with AMC.

TNA is actively negotiating with several talents, which will result in both new arrivals and departures. Notably, the Rascalz have recently left TNA and signed with AEW.