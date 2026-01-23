Report: No In-Ring Return Planned For Adam Pearce In WWE

There are currently no plans for Adam Pearce to wrestle in WWE, despite recent speculation sparked by his on-screen involvement in physical angles.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer clarified Pearce’s status following recent television segments. “There has been speculation coming off the Pearce segments regarding him wrestling,” Meltzer reported. “Pearce was a good independent wrestler but stopped wrestling a long time ago and there are no plans right now for him to wrestle.”

While Pearce has taken bumps and been involved in confrontations on WWE Raw, his role remains strictly that of an authority figure. Although he enjoyed a decorated in-ring career prior to joining WWE—including multiple reigns as NWA World Heavyweight Championship—he has never wrestled a match for WWE.

Recently, Pearce has been at odds with Bron Breakker following Breakker’s loss to CM Punk for the World Title earlier this year on Raw. The situation escalated when Pearce suspended Breakker after an alleged attack.

As of now, there is no word on how long Breakker will be kept off television, but Pearce’s in-ring comeback is not part of the creative plans.