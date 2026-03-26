Report: Thekla Signs New Multi-Year Contract With AEW

According to Fightful Select, Thekla, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion and leader of the Triangle of Madness, has re-signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Details about the new contract are not yet available, but AEW has expressed satisfaction with Thekla’s performance, prompting them to extend her deal before her first year was complete. It is reported that Thekla used representation to negotiate this agreement.

Thekla initially signed a two-year contract with AEW in July of last year. Since her arrival, she has quickly ascended the ranks of the AEW women’s division. As part of the Triangle of Madness, which includes Julia Hart and Skye Blue, Thekla captured the AEW Women’s World Championship on the February 11th episode of Dynamite. She successfully defended her title against Kris Statlander at AEW Revolution.