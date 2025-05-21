Report: WWE Interested In International Wrestler

WWE continues to expand its global talent search, and now the spotlight is on Shaheen, a trailblazing wrestler from the United Arab Emirates. According to a new report from Cultaholic, WWE officials have reached out to Shaheen, with an invitation extended for an upcoming WWE tryout.

Shaheen is recognized as the first Emirati pro wrestler to represent the UAE on the global stage and is currently in the process of securing a U.S. work visa, a key step toward potentially joining WWE’s international roster.

Known for his work with WrestleFest DXB in Dubai, Shaheen has quickly become one of the standout names in the Middle East’s rapidly growing wrestling scene. His international résumé includes appearances in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and he previously trained at the NJPW LA Dojo in the United States — giving him both regional prominence and global experience.

Shaheen recently went viral for a high-risk dive from an elevated ring structure during a Ladder Match at QPW Super Slam III, an event that also featured top international talent such as El Hijo del Vikingo and Caprice Coleman. The moment helped raise his global profile and brought renewed attention to the UAE’s emerging wrestling presence.

WWE’s interest in Shaheen aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy of identifying and developing talent from underrepresented regions, as part of its broader effort to diversify its global pipeline.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Shaheen’s WWE status, upcoming international tryouts, and all the latest on WWE’s global talent recruitment.