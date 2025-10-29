Report: WWE Internal Roster Includes Over 60 AAA Luchadors And Luchadoras

PWInsider.com reports that WWE’s internal roster includes over 60 luchadors and luchadoras from AAA, indicating that the company has been actively working to integrate talent from the Mexican promotion.

However, being listed on WWE’s roster does not necessarily guarantee a deal, as seen with Faby Apache, who was recently announced for El Hijo del Santo’s final three shows.

This is noteworthy because appearances by AAA talents at Santo’s events were previously prohibited following a 2009 falling-out between the two parties.

The report highlights the complexities of WWE’s relationship with AAA, as the company navigates existing partnerships and facilitates cross-promotional appearances and collaborative events, such as Worlds Collide.

Among the men, El Mesias stands out for his long tenure with AAA from 2006 to 2018, as well as his role in Lucha Underground as Mil Muertes.

On the women’s side, several luchadoras are listed, including Adelicious, Centella, Reina Dorada, Lady Shani, and Faby Apache. The rudas section features Estrellita, Chik Tormenta, Dalys, Sussy Love, La Hiedra, Maravilla, and the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Flammer, all of whom are members of the group La Tóxicas.