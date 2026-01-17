Report: WWE Revisiting Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER For WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer highlighted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, aside from Roman Reigns, fans can expect “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar to be present at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble event. Meltzer also mentioned the possibility of seeing GUNTHER face off against Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

This match has been on the company’s plans twice before but was ultimately scrapped for various reasons.

Meltzer explained that the first cancellation occurred because WWE believed GUNTHER had not yet reached his peak. Notably, both competitors had a memorable encounter at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A year later, their highly anticipated match did not take place again due to Lesnar’s involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Meltzer also pointed out that GUNTHER is currently experiencing a surge in momentum, especially after forcing John Cena to tap out in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.

GUNTHER has expressed interest in facing Lesnar, and with both stars likely to participate in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble this month, a potential showdown between them in Las Vegas this April cannot be ruled out.

Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after getting TKO’s approval. He marked his comeback by defeating John Cena at WrestlePalooza in September, winning his first match back.