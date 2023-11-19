Report: WWE To Debut New RAW Theme Song On Monday

WWE is preparing to give Monday Night Raw a face-lift.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has produced a new theme song for their weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television show.

According to the report, the new theme song could debut on the show very soon, as early as this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” show on Monday night.

From a timing perspective, it makes sense, as the current theme, Vo Williams’ “Greatness,” has been used for two years. It debuted back on November 22, 2021 and is the second-longest running theme for Raw since “The Night” by CFO$, which ran from July 2012 through July 2016.

Early indications are that the theme will be a Def Rebel production, which is the same company that produced the “Nobody Than Me” theme for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.