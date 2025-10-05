RevPro Live In London 100 Results – October 5, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In London 100 event at the Porchester Hall in London, England:

– Luke Jacobs defeated Leon Cage.

– Connor Mills and Jay Joshua defeated David Francisco and JJ Gale.

– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Trent Seven.

– Kanji defeated Emersyn Jayne in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.

– CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando) defeated Dragon Dia and Dragon Kid.

– Alex Windsor defeated Nina Samuels.

– Cameron Khai and Liam Slater defeated Nino Bryant and Zander Bryant.

– Sha Samuels (c) defeated Michael Oku to retain his RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.