RevPro Live In London 100 Results – October 5, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In London 100 event at the Porchester Hall in London, England:
– Luke Jacobs defeated Leon Cage.
– Connor Mills and Jay Joshua defeated David Francisco and JJ Gale.
– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Trent Seven.
– Kanji defeated Emersyn Jayne in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.
– CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando) defeated Dragon Dia and Dragon Kid.
– Alex Windsor defeated Nina Samuels.
– Cameron Khai and Liam Slater defeated Nino Bryant and Zander Bryant.
– Sha Samuels (c) defeated Michael Oku to retain his RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.