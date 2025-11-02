RevPro Live In London 101 Results – November 2, 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
RevPro Live In London 101
RevPro Live In London 101

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In London 101 event at the Porchester Hall in London, England:

– Jay Joshua defeated Alan Angels.

– Alex Windsor defeated Mercedez Blaze.

– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II).

– Leon Slater defeated Liam Slater.

– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated JJ Gale.

– Nina Samuels defeated Safire Reed.

– Nino Bryant (c) defeated Leon Cage to retain his RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship.

– Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs) (c) defeated Kuro and Sha Samuels to retain their RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR