RevPro Live In London 101 Results – November 2, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In London 101 event at the Porchester Hall in London, England:
– Jay Joshua defeated Alan Angels.
– Alex Windsor defeated Mercedez Blaze.
– The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II).
– Leon Slater defeated Liam Slater.
– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated JJ Gale.
– Nina Samuels defeated Safire Reed.
– Nino Bryant (c) defeated Leon Cage to retain his RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship.
– Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs) (c) defeated Kuro and Sha Samuels to retain their RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.