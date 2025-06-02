Rey Mysterio Breaks Silence On Injuries That Forced Him Out Of WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has confirmed that he suffered a torn groin and busted eardrum just days before WrestleMania 41, injuries that prevented him from competing in his originally advertised match against “El Grande Americano” Chad Gable. Mysterio was replaced by Rey Fenix, who stepped in to face Gable at the two-night spectacle.

While speaking to Jim Varsallone during the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards Gala, where Mysterio was being honored with the Legend Impact Award, the lucha legend opened up about the physical toll of his decorated career.

“No, not easy (to stay on top in the wrestling industry),” Mysterio said. “Obviously, with the amount of injuries that I’ve had over the years. I’m actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. I still love doing what I do.”

Despite his long list of injuries, Mysterio emphasized his passion for the business remains as strong as ever. The veteran has consistently defied expectations throughout his career and continues to inspire generations of fans and wrestlers alike.

PWMania.com joins the wrestling world in wishing Rey Mysterio a full and speedy recovery.