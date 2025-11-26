Rey Mysterio Signature Series Championship Belt Now Available On WWE Shop

WWE Shop has announced the release of a new Signature Series Championship Belt for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The belt, known as the Rey Mysterio 619 San Diego Signature Series Title Belt, is now available on their website for $599.99.

You can check out the complete description of the new Signature Series Championship below:

“Few Superstars are more beloved by the WWE Universe than the legendary Rey Mysterio! Known for his high-flying acrobatics and courageous underdog spirit, Mysterio has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, you can honor his legacy with this Rey Mysterio 619 San Diego Signature Series Title Belt. This full-size replica features Superstar graphics on the strap face, showcasing Mysterio’s well-earned moniker, GMOAT, or Greatest Mask of All Time. With snap fasteners, this belt is both a display piece and a wearable tribute. Commemorative Signature Series and Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 graphics come printed on the back of the strap, and 17 acrylic stones add a touch of sparkle, making it a great get for any true Mysterio fan.”

Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE television earlier this month, where he confronted his son, Dominik Mysterio, who is the AAA Mega Champion. Rey Mysterio will be heading down to AAA, where he is scheduled to appear for the company at the end of the month. Additionally, AAA has announced that Rey Mysterio will participate in the AAA Alianzas taping on Friday, November 28.