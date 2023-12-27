Rey Mysterio Talks About CM Punk’s WWE Return, Seth Rollins Helping Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio recently appeared as a guest on the “Keeping It 100” with Konnan podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend offered praise to Seth Rollins for helping with Dominik Mysterio’s matches and reflected on CM Punk’s WWE return.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Seth Rollins helping Dominik Mysterio with his matches: “There’s certain talent that sits by the monitor and kind of just views the matches as they’re going along and there is a respected criticism by that certain talent that’s watching and one of the guys that likes to sit down and critique matches is Seth Rollins and he’ll sit down but if you come back from your match and ask Seth, especially if he was sitting down by the monitor, ‘Aye, what’d you think of the match? What do you think I could do better?’ He would critique you in a good way and that would help you out to learn how to grow. Dominik (Mysterio), I believe is one of those guys, when he comes back, you know, gets critiqued by Seth because he always sees Seth sitting down by the monitor before he walks out and when he comes back. So that’s good criticism.”

On CM Punk’s WWE return and his memorable rivalry with him in 2010 and their hair vs. mask match: “I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts. Punk was a big rival during the whole Mysterio family on board with my daughter’s birthday, six or seven years old at the time, it’s cool to revisit all that and now see the growth of the Mysterio family and how we’re all still connected in some way.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.