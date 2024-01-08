Rey Mysterio Wants To Return In Time For WWE Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio wants to be back in the ring as soon as possible.

As noted, after dropping the WWE United States Championship to Logan Paul and serving as the catalyst for Santos Escobar’s heel turn, WWE Hall of Fame Rey Mysterio underwent surgery to repair his injured knee.

During a recent interview with Baker Banter, the pro wrestling legend spoke about his desire to be back in the ring in time for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble premium live event if possible.

“I’m really working hard on my physical therapy,” he said. “I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually.”

He continued, “I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible.”

Check out the complete interview at BakerBanter.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.