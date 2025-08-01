Rhea Ripley & CM Punk Praised For Opening Up About Anxiety On WWE: Unreal

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including WWE stars Rhea Ripley and CM Punk sharing their struggles with anxiety on WWE: Unreal.

Dreamer said, “The one part I liked about Unreal was where you had both Rhea and Punk talking about anxiety, going out, but when my music hits, Rhea becomes Rhea. I don’t know her real name, but when that happens, it happens.”

On his own anxiety struggles:

“I joke it to people, for me, even performing at small shows, big shows, I normally have to pee right before I go out, and then that’s where I say I still care. And the moment that happens, I’m like, great, I still care about walking out. Whether it’s like 400 people this past weekend and on a Sunday, but then at the end, when you see people’s faces, when people just want to shake your hand, that place pops for your music, or the place comes unglued because you’re a surprise.”

