Rhea Ripley Reveals She Suffered Panic Attacks During WWE Tour

Rhea Ripley has shared new details about one of the most challenging periods of her life, revealing that severe anxiety, panic attacks, and overwhelming pressure led her to end a close friendship and begin prioritizing her own mental health.

Speaking on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, Ripley reflected on WWE’s 2025 trip to Australia and the immense pressure she placed on herself during the visit.

According to Ripley, she felt responsible not only for her own performance but for the overall success of WWE’s events in her home country. “The toughest time for me hit when we were in Australia too.”

She explained that she was trying to satisfy everyone around her while carrying the perceived responsibility of representing Australia on WWE’s biggest stage. “I had the people-pleaser in me trying to see everyone at home, and I had me trying to please everyone in Australia because I felt like the face of Australia in WWE.”

Ripley admitted she took on far more responsibility than she should have. “I take full responsibility for everything that’s happening here. I take responsibility for how I perform. I take responsibility for how these fans treat my peers.”

The stress eventually took a severe physical and emotional toll.

By the conclusion of the WWE events, Ripley said her body had reached its breaking point. “By the time RAW was done, I collapsed in catering.”

She revealed that she suffered a major panic attack after neglecting basic self-care while dealing with the pressure. “Yeah, it was bad. I had a full panic attack. I hadn’t eaten, I hadn’t drank water, and my body was shutting down.”

Ripley described the period as one of the lowest points of her life. “It was probably the skinniest I’ve ever been, and I just felt like I was dying.”

The WWE Women’s World Champion also disclosed that an unnamed individual in her personal life continued contributing to the stress she was experiencing. “Then that person kept lingering around, just making it worse, and my panic attacks kept getting worse.”

Following the Australia trip, Ripley made a conscious decision to begin protecting her own wellbeing and establishing stronger personal boundaries. “So after that trip, I made sure to start putting myself first and kind of cutting people out completely.”

She ultimately ended one friendship with a blunt final message. “I pretty much said, ‘We’re done here. I can’t give you any more of me. We are done. Don’t ever message me again. Don’t think that we have a friendship. Get the f*ck out of my life.’”

Ripley’s comments provide a rare look behind the scenes at the pressures faced by top WWE performers, particularly those carrying the expectations of representing their home countries on major international events. The former Judgment Day member has since spoken openly about the importance of setting boundaries, prioritizing mental health, and learning that she cannot be responsible for everyone else’s happiness.