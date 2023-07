You can officially pencil in a championship match for Monday night.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett confirmed a title match for Monday’s Raw.

Scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Women’s Championship.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.