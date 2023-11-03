Ric Flair Addresses Potentially Having Another Wrestling Match In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with PWInsider.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Flair commented on potentially having another wrestling match as part of his AEW run:

“No, I don’t think I will. If you’re asking me if I want to? [Laughs] I have to be careful what I say because it never comes out [correctly]. I just made it very clear to everybody that I can take bumps. I have a doctor’s release to do anything I want like that. Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No. Would I like to? Obviously. [Laughs] I’m never going to say no. There you go. [Laughs]”

“I would like to be there as much as they want me. I mean, they have a real deep roster and they come to the shows. I mean, every show is almost entirely different from that. Very few times you see people back-to-back except maybe like Chris or Sting or MJF. I mean, they have a really deep roster with, you know, which they need to produce three shows. So, I just, I hope I can establish myself as an important part of it after Sting retires and continue to do something for him, if possible. I have ideas, but the one thing I want to make very clear: I am not in any politics. The one thing I made very clear is I’ll do whatever you ask me to do. I’m not going to come and ask you for a favor. I’m not going to ask you and I don’t want to be you know what I mean? That’s another thing, ‘Who’s ear you got?’ That is the kind of bullshit that wrestling, you know, it circulates. I mean, I’m in nobody’s ear. I’m there to do whatever they want.”