Ric Flair Announced For WrestleCon 2026 During WrestleMania Week

WrestleCon has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the WrestleCon 2026 convention, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during WrestleMania 42 Week next month.

According to the announcement, the 16-time World Champion will participate in two public autograph signings on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

In addition, WWE Hall of Famers and former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) will be added to the guest list and will be present throughout all four days of the convention.

Tickets for the Ric Flair signings are now available at FitermanSports.com.